Volvo introduces XC40 Recharge facelift, single-motor C40 Recharge

The updated Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a host of visual updates at the exterior and inside the cabin.

Volvo has officially unveiled the updated XC40 recharge all-electric SUV. The Swedish luxury car brand also announced a new single-motor variant of the C40 recharge. The XC40 recharge facelift comes with a host of updates at the exterior and inside the cabin, as compared to the outgoing model.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge facelift bears more resemblance with the C40 Recharge.

Speaking about the design of the car, it gets new headlamps with Thor's Hammer pattern featuring pixel LED lighting technology, a body panel instead of the frameless grille, a revised front bumper etc. The LED headlight technology is claimed to adapt automatically to the traffic in front and light up the road ahead without dazzling the other drivers.

The new Volvo XC40 recharge also comes with fresh exterior colour options, new wheel rims and premium leather-free upholstery. Volvo claims that the XC40 Recharge facelift comes offering the customers more personalisation opportunities.

The automaker said that as it is moving towards becoming a fully electric company, its design language is following the same path. Volvo also said that with refreshed fully electric XC40, it continues to evolve the design. The new model comes with a sleeker front fascia and an even more integrated grille.

Volvo C40 Recharge on the other hand was introduced last year and it remains unchanged from a visual perspective. However, the C40 Recharge has received a new powertrain option in addition to the twin-motor variant.

The newly introduced C40 Recharge comes with a front-mounted power unit. The C40 Recharge comes with a 69 kWh battery pack and an anticipated range of up to 434 km range on a single charge. Volvo says that the battery can charge from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in around 32 minutes via a fast-charging system.

The Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to come with a more affordable price tag as compared to the dual-motor variant. The automakers will also offer a host of customisation options.

