In pics: All-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge facelift breaks cover

Along with the new Volvo XC40 Recharge EV, Volvo also introduced the new all-electric Volvo C40 Recharge EV.Volvo C40 Recharge will offer a 434 km range on a single charge.
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2022, 04:41 PM
Volvo introduced fully-electric XC40 Recharge facelift model and the new SUV comes with a host of updates in the interior as well as the exterior.  
The design of the new headlamps is inspired by Thor's Hammer pattern. New Volvo XC40 Recharge features pixel LED lighting technology. The electric car offers a body panel instead of the frameless grille with a revised front bumper. The automaker said its LED headlight technology will adapt automatically to the traffic at the front and will light up the road without dazzling the other drivers.
The new electric Volvo XC40 SUV will come with fresh exterior colour options, new wheel rims and luxurious leather-free upholstery. Robin Page, head of design at Volvo Cars said as the company moves towards becoming a fully electric automaker, the design language will follow the same path.   
Along with the new electric XC40 facelift, Volvo also introduced C40 Recharge EV with a new powertrain along with a twin-motor variant. It will come with a front-mounted power unit and a 69 kWh battery pack. Volvo shared it will offer a range up to 434 km on a single charge.  
The single motor in Volvo C40 will power the front wheels and its battery can get charged from 10 to 80 per cent of capacity in approximately 32 minutes on a fast-charging system. With the introduction of this electric vehicle, the company has expanded its EV product portfolio to four EVs. 
