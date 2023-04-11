Volvo delivered 200 XC40 Recharge electric SUVs in just five months in India

Volvo Car has delivered 200 units of the XC40 Recharge, its first electric vehicle in India, in the last five months. The Swedish carmaker had launched the XC40 Recharge electric SUV in India back in July last year. However, the deliveries of the electric vehicle started in November last year. Volvo XC40 Recharge is the first luxury electric SUV to be locally assembled in India. It comes at a price of ₹56.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volvo Car India announced the delivery of the 200th unit of the XC40 Recharge SUV today. The electric SUV is currently being assembled at the carmaker's Hosakote facility located in Bengaluru, Karnataka. “Delivery of the two hundredth XC40 Recharge is indeed a milestone. Even after Global supply chain disruptions had impacted deliveries our customers patiently waited for their cars which reflects their confidence in Volvo brand. This milestone further strengthens our resolute towards becoming an all-electric company by 2030," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director at Volvo Car India.

The XC40 Recharge is one of the quickest electric car in its segment with a zero to 100 mph sprint of less than five seconds. This was tested during HT Auto’s first drive review of the XC40 Recharge earlier this year. It is also one of the most powerful in its segment with a power output of 408 hp and a massive 660 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the XC40 Recharge, much like all other Volvo cars, have been capped at 180 kmph.

The XC40 Recharge electric SUV draws power from a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The large battery helps the XC40 Recharge to run for more than 400 kilometres on a single charge. However, the certified range of the electric SUV is around 335 kilometres, which is more likely to be the real-world range. The XC40 Recharge electric SUV supports 150 kw DC fast charging units which can recharge the EV from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 33 minutes.

Volvo is all set to drive in its second electric car to India this year. The carmaker is expected to launch the C40 Recharge SUV sometime later this year. Volvo is one of the global carmakers which plans to transform its entire lineup to electric-only portfolio by the end of this decade.

