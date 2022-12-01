HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen, Mercedes Are In Canada’s Sights For Ev Deals

Volkswagen, Mercedes are in Canada’s sights for EV deals

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is trying to land supply-chain deals with major German automakers in the face of fierce competition from the US on electric-vehicle production.

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2022, 08:55 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volkswagen and Mercedes Benz, two of Europe's top carmakers, are favourites to win deal to help Canada step up EV manufacturing.
Volkswagen and Mercedes Benz, two of Europe's top carmakers, are favourites to win deal to help Canada step up EV manufacturing.
Volkswagen and Mercedes Benz, two of Europe's top carmakers, are favourites to win deal to help Canada step up EV manufacturing.
Volkswagen and Mercedes Benz, two of Europe's top carmakers, are favourites to win deal to help Canada step up EV manufacturing.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has embarked on a week-long trip to Belgium and Germany, where he’ll attend the management conference of Volkswagen AG and the board meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, among other gatherings.

In August, the government signed memorandums of understanding with both firms during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Canada. This week’s trip is about “bringing that to the next level," Champagne said in an interview.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The Volkswagen memorandum focused on deepening cooperation on battery manufacturing, materials and critical minerals. The German company promised to set up a Canadian office for its battery company, PowerCo. The Mercedes agreement had less-specific language about collaboration in the EV and battery supply chain.

Canadian business groups have been sounding the alarm over massive tax credits contained in the US Inflation Reduction Act to encourage electric vehicle production, warning that Canada is in danger of losing investment to its southern neighbor. In addition to consumer incentives, the US law has a manufacturing credit that subsidizes battery cell and pack production. Analysts at UBS have said it “has the potential to make the US a global EV battery hub."

Champagne said he’s been assuring companies that Canada is serious about leveling the playing field, as it promised to do in a budget update in early November. “Canada intends to remain competitive with respect to the production, and I think it is well understood by the manufacturers," he said.

The minister said Canada wasn’t on the radar of German automakers until recently, but now the two sides are working hard to develop long-term relationships that take advantage of Canada’s wealth of critical minerals such as lithium, graphite, cobalt and nickel -- all crucial for electric vehicle manufacturing.

“I don’t think that they would invite the minister of industry of Canada to their board meeting if they were not serious," Champagne said, adding he believes deals can be finalized in “the coming months."

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2022, 08:55 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Mercedes Benz Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Hyundai continues its growth path in India, Creta and Venue remain power players
Hyundai continues its growth path in India, Creta and Venue remain power players
Six SUVs to look out for in December
Six SUVs to look out for in December
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?
'We'll catch up in another galaxy': Anand Mahindra tribute to Vikram Kirloskar
'We'll catch up in another galaxy': Anand Mahindra tribute to Vikram Kirloskar
Toyota sales slip in November despite Urban Cruiser HyRyder's success
Toyota sales slip in November despite Urban Cruiser HyRyder's success

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city