Volkswagen ID EVs to get cloud-based technologies for enhanced user experience

The upcoming cloud-based technologies and software bundle is christened as ID. Software 3.0.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2022, 01:36 PM
Volkswagen ID cars will receive the update by second quarter of 2022.
Volkswagen has created its own identity in the electric vehicle space with its ID badged models. The German automaker is now aiming to enhance the user experience of ID-badged models and for that, it is relying on cloud-based technologies and software christened as ID. Software 3.0. It includes advanced driver assistance systems, improved sharing capacity and voice control performance on a premium level. The automaker claims that the ID badged electric cars that have been already sold will receive the software update in the second quarter of 2022 through an over-the-air (OTA) update.

(Also read: Volkswagen aims to compete with Tesla Giga Berlin with Trinity EV plant: Report)

Volkswagen also claims that it comes with Travel Assist with Swarm Data, which enables assisted lane changing. Other features of the Volkswagen ID. Software 3.0 includes Park Assist Plus with a memory function, which learns specific parking manoeuvres and repeats them on its own. Also, the software bundle comes with a direct charging of up to 135 kW and a smart e-route planner.

These functions and software are claimed to improve the driver's experience with the ID models. Travel Assist with Swarm Data function is claimed to automatically keep the vehicle in the centre of the lane. Also, it adapts to the user’s driving style and can drive further to the left or right of the lane instead of exactly in the middle. It also maintains distance from a vehicle in front and keeps to the preset speed limit. It has predictive cruise control and turning assistance. The system works with assistance from dual radars at the rear and uses ultrasound.

The Park Assist Plus is a smart assistant that can search for a parking space after it has been activated in the parking menu and complete appropriate parking manoeuvres as well. It can park the vehicle autonomously with the help of environment sensors, and take full control of the EV, including steering, acceleration, braking and gear changes.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 01:35 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen electric vehicle electric car Volkswagen ID electric mobility EV
