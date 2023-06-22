Volkswagen Group rolls out 10 lakh electric cars based on the MEB platform

The Volkswagen Group has reached a key milestone by rolling out 10 lakh electric cars based on the automaker's Modular Electric Drive (MEB) architecture, which is a dedicated platform for EVs. The MEB platform plays a crucial role in the brand's overall electrification strategy. It underpins several models from different brands under the automobile group, which include Audi, Cupra, Skoda, Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial.

The MEB platform is a modular architecture used by several car brands under Volkswagen AG. Also, using this platform electric vehicles are built at eight different factories worldwide. Volkswagen AG tweeted on its official account, saying that the milestone of producing 10 lakh EVs was reached with the help of five of its brands: Audi, Cupra, Skoda, Volkswagen, and Volkswagen commercial.

Also Read : Volkswagen ID.4 EV showcased in India, launch soon

Officially introduced in 2018, the MEB platform has played a key role in Volkswagen AG's electric mobility strategy. With the help of this platform, the German automaker has been able to accelerate its EV expansion strategy and it is currently the backbone on which multiple EVs are based. A total of 14 Evs from different brands are currently underpinned by the MEB platform, ranging from the Audi Q4 e-tron to Volkswagen ID.7.

Interestingly, outside the Volkswagen AG, Ford too uses a modified version of the MEB platform for its Explorer electric crossover. Fisker too was in negotiations with Volkswagen for using the MEB platform for its Ocean electric SUV. However, the deal didn't materialise between Volkswagen and Fisker.

The MEB-based vehicles use two different electric motors: the APP 310 permanent magnet brushless motor capable of producing up to 310 Nm torque and the newer AP 550 that can pump out 550 Nm of torque.

The German automobile group is currently working on the next iteration of the MEB platform, which will come dubbed as MEB+. This will come with higher charging speeds and offer a better range than the current MEB platform.

First Published Date: