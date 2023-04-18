HT Auto
Volkswagen ID.4 EV showcased in India, launch soon

German auto giant Volkswagen is planning to launch the ID.4 electric crossover in India. The carmaker showcased the electric vehicle for the first time during an event on Monday. Volkswagen showcased the GTX version of the ID.4 electric vehicle which is already sold in global markets and is one of the best-selling EV from the carmaker. This could be Volkswagen's first electric car to be launched in India. Kia EV6 electric crossover will be its key rival in the Indian markets.

18 Apr 2023, 09:00 AM
Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover is capable of offering nearly 500 km of range on a single charge.
The Volkswagen ID.4 is based on the carmaker's MEB platform which underpins all the ID series electric vehicle from the German group, including the latest ID.7 EV. The ID.4 GTX is the top-of-the-line version which is offered with all-wheel drive system. The electric crossover is equipped with a 82 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It is enough to keep the ID.4 running for nearly 500 kms before it needs a recharge.

The electric motor inside the Volkswagen ID.4 is capable of generating up to 299 hp of power and 460 Nm of peak torque. The ID.4 EV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just over six seconds while its top speed is electronically limited to 180 kmph.

Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
The design of the Volkswagen ID.4 is that of a crossover with the GTX version getting several elements to make it look sportier than its standard version. The EV comes with GTX badging all around, black roof, black spoiler and black air intakes. The LED headlights come with an exclusive design. At the rear, the LED taillight has an X-shape design.

The interior of the Volkswagen ID.4 is also quite premium with GTX elements strewn across the cabin. The dashboard is dominated by a large 12-inch digital touchscreen infotainment screen along with a digital driver display.

Volkswagen has been testing the ID.4 electric crossover on Indian roads for some time now. The carmaker had confirmed that it will initially import the EV in limited numbers under the rule which allows up to 2,500 cars without the local homologation. However, Volkswagen had also said that it is gearing up to commence the local assembly of its electric vehicles in India within the next five years.

The Volkswagen ID.4 will be launched as a direct rival to the Kia EV6 crossover which was recently introduced in India. Apart from that, it will also take on the like of other luxury electric vehicles like Volvo XC40 Recharge, Audi e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2023, 09:00 AM IST
TAGS: EV6 XC40 Recharge e-tron Volkswagen ID.4 Electric vehicle Electric car EVs
