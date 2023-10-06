HT Auto
For the first time ever, VISION Mercedes-Maybach 6 to be showcased in India

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday informed that it will showcase its VISION Mercedes-Maybach 6 in the country on October 11. While the concept electric car was first showcased to the world several years ago, its India unveil is likely to underline just how serious the German luxury brand is about the market here.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2023, 15:26 PM
The VISION Mercedes-Maybach 6 is a 18.5-feet long, 2+2 concept that boasts of a mammoth hood, low roofline and is essentially a tribute to the "glorious age of the aero coupes." At its first unveil all those years ago, Mercedes said the power output of the concept is at 738 hp and because it is designed to be an electric vehicle (EV), it would have a range of 321 kms.

But this here is a visionary vehicle that is meant to be admired when it is just standing still. That and because it is a concept model after all. A flowing shade of deep Red look absolutely exquisite, especially when the retro gullwing doors open up. In fact, in a previous press statement, the company had also underlined the cabin highlights which, as per Mercedes, boasts of modern tech but nostalgic comfort from times gone by.

But before those with big bucks began to count leaflets left in the chequebook, pause. The VISION Mercedes-Maybach 6 will not enter production even if the world waits with bated breath for this stunning beauty to be a reality on global roads.

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2023, 15:26 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz India Mercedes-Benz Mercedes Maybach

