HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Us Military Bets Big On Electric Combat Vehicles. But Political Hurdles Remain

US military bets big on electric combat vehicles. But political hurdles remain

The US military is one of the most formidable forces across the world and is now looking at evolving its mobility options with changing times. With the advent and spread of electric vehicles (EVs), the country's defense forces are studying the viability of having their combat vehicles run on battery power. But the task at hand may have some very serious political challenges.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2023, 10:55 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of a GM infantry squad vehicle (ISV). Image has been used for representational purpose. (GM Defense)
File photo of a GM infantry squad vehicle (ISV). Image has been used for representational purpose.

A number of key defense manufacturers in the US have been working to develop electric combat vehicles that could be a deadly force in covert and overt operations. Studies have shown that such vehicles can be a gamechanger owing to factors such as being light weight and silent in operation.

A recent Washington Post report, however, highlights that Republicans’ proposed amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) could throw the proverbial spanner in the works. The ammendments, largely, call for defunding of projects that relate to EVs which could in turn affect development of EVs for combat operations.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R
₹1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Faast F2b (HT Auto photo)
Okaya Ev Faast F2b
₹94,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Freedum (HT Auto photo)
Okaya Ev Freedum
₹74,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g (HT Auto photo)
Pure Ev Epluto 7g
₹83,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Faast F2f (HT Auto photo)
Okaya Ev Faast F2f
₹83,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 5000 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kabira Mobility Km 5000 Ev
₹3.15 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has proposed "termination of contracts for electric non-tactical vehicles." Pennsylvania Representative has sought to restrict the use of critical minerals for EV battery manufacturing processes.

Voting on NDAA is expected to take place at some point in time this week and it is not clear if the ammendments will find the intended support.

Battery power for firepower

The Joe Biden administration has made a mammoth push to increase the spread of EVs in the US. Various incentives for both buyers as well as manufacturers have been rolled out with the aim of bringing down greenhouse emissions and control vehicular pollution.

But the emissions from military vehicles across the world is also a very big concern. Making the switch from engine to battery in such vehicles is far easier said than done because many such vehicles have a very high payload and would require large battery packs and mobile charging solutions.

Initial steps have been taken in the US with plans of having an all-electric, non-lethal vehicle fleet by 2035. A fully-electric tactical fleet is planned with a deadline of 2050.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2023, 10:55 AM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle electric car combat vehicle US Army

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.