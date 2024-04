Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 in the Indian market. It is called F77 Mach 2 and will be sold in two variants - F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon. They are priced at ₹2.99 lakh and ₹3.99 lakh. It is important to note that these prices are introductory, ex-showroom and are applicable only for the first 1,000 customers. The booking amount is set to ₹5,000 and deliveries will start in May 2024 in a phase-wise manner.