Ola S1 Air purchase window to open on 31st July: Everything you need to know

Ola Electric has announced that they will open the purchase window for the S1 Air on 31st August. However, for the S1 community and the reservers, the purchase window is already open. Ola S1 costs 1.20 lakh ex-showroom. Apart from this, Ola Electric has discontinued the S1 so now they will only sell the S1 Air and S1 Pro. Here is everything you need to know about the S1 Air.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM
Ola S1 Air is the most affordable electric scooter in the lineup
Ola S1 Air is the most affordable electric scooter in the lineup

Ola S1 Air: Battery and range

The battery size of the S1 Air is 3 kWh and it will take 5 hours to fully charge via the portable charger that comes with the scooter. Ola is claiming a riding range of 125 km on a single charge.

Ola S1 Air: Performance

Ola Electric is using a 4.5 kW electric motor that is hub mounted. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds whereas 60 kmph comes up in 5.7 seconds. The scooter has a top speed of 90 kmph and comes with three riding modes. They are Eco, Normal and Sports.

Ola S1 Air: Hardware

Suspension duties on the S1 Air are done by telescopic forks in the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The braking setup consists of drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. Apart from this, the manufacturer changed the floorboard to have a flat design and the rear grab rail is now more simpler as it is made up of metal. The S1 Air comes with steel wheels instead of alloy wheels.

Also Read : Pre-bookings for Ather 450S commence, will launch on August 3rd

Ola S1 Air: Features

The S1 Air comes with a 7-inch screen that has a resolution of 800x840. It is equipped with features such as cruise control, proximity unlock, call alerts, party mode, navigation, vacation mode, digital key, document storage, profiles and moods.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST
