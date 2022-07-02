TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22

TVS Motor Company's iQube electric has gained a fair amount of popularity in the Indian market, especially in 2022. The company has now announced that its battery-powered scooter has accounted for 4,667 unit sales in June 2022 alone. The automaker has further added that it is the ‘highest ever sales of TVS iQube Electric’.

The new model year change introduced a number of notable updates on the scooter and the higher sales of the scooter can be attributed to the updates introduced on the model for 2022. In the latest iteration, the scooter gained several new variants based on the features as well as the different battery range options offered. The scooter is available for purchase in three variants - TVS iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. The pricing starts from ₹98,654 in Delhi and ₹111,663 in Bengaluru, while the iQube S is available at ₹108,690 in Delhi and at ₹119,663 in Bengaluru (All prices, on-road). The iQube ST price is yet to be announced, but it is already available for booking at an amount of ₹999.

(Also Read: TVS Motor Company sales grows by 22% in June 2022, iQube makes sales record)

With the latest 2022, the scooter also received several other updates including an array of fresh colour options. The new colour themes available include Shining Red, Titanium Grey, Mercury Grey, Copper Bronze, Mint Blue, Corporate Bronze, Lucid Yellow, Starlight Blue, Coral Sand, Copper Bronze Matte, and Titanium Grey Matte.

The iQube rubs shoulders with other electric scooters such as the Bajaj Chetak electric and the Ola S1 Pro in the segment. As the demand for battery-powered vehicles shoots up in the market, even other products such as Chetak Electric and Simple One e-scooters are witnessing a jump in sales.

