Toyota engineers dub Tesla Model Y a work of art. Here is why

Tesla Model Y is one of the bestsellers from the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer. A legacy automaker, too, has dubbed the car a work of art. Toyota engineers have reportedly conducted a teardown study of a Tesla Model Y and dubbed the electric crossover a work of art. The engineers of the Japanese car brand were apparently amazed by how different the latest versions of the Tesla Model Y were under the skin compared to earlier versions that looked the same on the exterior, claims a report by Automotive News.

Interestingly, this move comes right after Toyota has pledged to revamp its electric vehicle strategy by accelerating the EV rollout and launching a dedicated BEV architecture by 2026. Clearly, the automaker is aiming to explore how it can produce a world-class vehicle that offers the best of the features and technologies in the industry. As the report claims, the automaker is trying to understand what Tesla is doing right.

Also Read : Kia EV9 SUV, showcased as concept at Auto Expo, teased ahead of March 15 debut

The report further claims that what Toyota engineers found went beyond exposing key technological secrets of the world's best-selling electric car. The engineers were reportedly stunned by the Tesla Model Y's simple yet efficient vehicle structure built with advanced manufacturing technology. “Taking the skin off the Model Y, it was truly a work of art. It's unbelievable," said one Toyota executive who took part in the part-by-part teardown study of the Tesla Model Y.

Tesla has been using Giga castings in a bid to eliminate countless parts and brackets. Also, the structural battery pack that acts as the Tesla Model Y's floor pan was singled out by Toyota engineers. The EV manufacturer has reported eliminating hundreds of parts and up to 100 kg, which eventually helped the car achieve increased battery range and the automaker with reduced overall costs.

As one Toyota engineer claimed, it is a whole different manufacturing philosophy, while another added that the Japanese company needs a platform designed as a blank sheet EV.

First Published Date: