Looking to buy an SUV? These 5 upcoming models could be worth the wait

From Maruti Jimny to Honda Elevate, these 5 SUVs will hit Indian markets this year
Hyundai Exter is the latest SUV that has been revealed for India
Hyundai has already opened bookings for Exter, which will rival the likes of Tata Punch
Honda has announced its new SUV for India will be called Elevate
Honda's answer to Creta, Seltos is expected to make India debut closer to the festive season
Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Jimny five door SUV in India this month
Jimny will rival the likes of Mahindra Thar in lifestyle SUV category
Mahindra too is expected to reveal the five door version of the Thar SUV this year
Tata Motors too is planning to launch the Punch CNG as its fourth model powered by natural gas