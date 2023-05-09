Looking to buy an SUV? These 5 upcoming models could be worth the wait

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 09, 2023

From Maruti Jimny to Honda Elevate, these 5 SUVs will hit Indian markets this year

Hyundai Exter is the latest SUV that has been revealed for India

Hyundai has already opened bookings for Exter, which will rival the likes of Tata Punch

Honda has announced its new SUV for India will be called Elevate

Honda's answer to Creta, Seltos is expected to make India debut closer to the festive season

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Jimny five door SUV in India this month

Jimny will rival the likes of Mahindra Thar in lifestyle SUV category

Mahindra too is expected to reveal the five door version of the Thar SUV this year

Tata Motors too is planning to launch the Punch CNG as its fourth model powered by natural gas
