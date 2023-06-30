Oben Rorr e-motorcycle deliveries begin in early July; receives 21,000 bookings

Indian electric two-wheeler start-up Oben Electric will begin deliveries of the Rorr electric motorcycle in the first week of July. Deliveries will begin from the company’s first experience centre located in its home market Bengaluru. At the same time, it is said to have a distribution network in major cities that will help cater to 21,000 pre-bookings received for the electric motorcycle.

The Oben Rorr is priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom after subsidy) and is a rival to the Tork Kratos R, Hop Oxo, Revolt RV400 and the likes in the electric motorcycle segment. The bike has been completely designed and developed in-house with over 95 per cent localisation and the company has received over 21 patents for its work. The electric motorcycle is powered by a PMS motor tuned for 10 kW (13.4 bhp) of peak power and can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds. The top speed is restricted to 100 kmph.

The Oben Rorr promises a range of 187 km (IDC) from its 4.4 kWh LFP battery pack with a charging time of just 2 hours using a home charger

Speaking on commencing deliveries, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO - Oben Electric, said, “We are delighted that our customers have shown trust in the product and created a high demand. Oben Electric is committed to provide the segment’s best-in-class products to its customers."

The Rorr e-motorcycle’s highlight is its charging time of just 2 hours. This comes with the company’s self-developed charging tech that optimises home charging instead of using fast-charging technology. This helps the 4.4 kWh battery to be ready for a full charge of 187 km (IDC) in just 120 minutes. Other notable details on the e-bike include telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at either end, a digital console and three colour options.

Oben Electric recently raised ₹40 crore in its latest investment round and the company said it will be expanding its production facility to produce 100,000 vehicles per annum, apart from retail expansion and distribution. The company says it has a 360-degree R&D roadmap, which includes the development and testing of a prototype for its second product set, which is scheduled to launch in 2024.

