Tork Kratos R price hiked after FAME II subsidy revision, retails at 1.87 lakh

Pune-based Tork Motors has announced the revised price for the Kratos R electric motorcycle after the FAME II subsidy for EVs was revised from June 1 onwards. The Tork Kratos R is now priced at ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it ₹19,000 more expensive than the older pricing. That said, this is one of the lowest price hikes seen on electric two-wheelers since the subsidy revision, with a major chunk being absorbed by the company.

As per the revised FAME II subsidy policy, electric two-wheelers are now eligible for a subsidy of ₹10,000 per kWh of battery capacity as against the earlier ₹15,000 per kWh. The incentives have also been capped at 15 per cent of the total ex-factory price, as opposed to the previous 40 per cent cap on the ex-factory price. This means that the Kratos R, which earlier qualified for a ₹60,000 incentive, now gets only ₹22,500. That’s a deficit of ₹37,500 and only a part of it has been passed on to customers.

Do note, the ex-showroom price of the Tork Kratos R was also lowered from the previous ₹2.28 lakh to ₹2.10 lakh, which has made the smaller price bump possible. The revised price structure though will also affect the upcoming Kratos X electric motorcycle that promises to pack more power, riding modes and visual upgrades. The Tork Kratos X was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo and will debut later this year. It’s safe to say that prices for the X could be closer to the ₹2 lakh mark or exceed even. Meanwhile, the base Kratos was discontinued earlier this year with more demand for the R version.

The Tork Kratos R is powered by an axial flux PMS motors tuned for 12 bhp and 38 Nm with a top speed of 105 kmph

The Tork Kratos R packs an axial flux PMS motor that develops 12 bhp of peak torque and 38 Nm of torque. The electric motorcycle can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 105 kmph. The e-motorcycle is powered by a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a range of 120 km (true range) on a single charge in the Eco mode, which drops to 100 km in the City mode and 70 km in the Sport mode. The model comes with fast charging, which can help the bike charge up to 80 per cent in an hour.

The Tork Kratos R will soon face competition from the Matter Aera geared electric motorcycle. The latter also received a ₹30,000 price hike as a result of the revised subsidy norms bringing the price to ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 5000+ variant. The Aera is yet to begin deliveries across India.

