HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Electric Suv Fetches 30,000 Bookings In Just 3 Days. Details Here

This electric SUV fetches 30,000 bookings in just 3 days. Details here

The second-generation all-electric Nio ES6 SUV is grabbing quite the attraction in China, with nearly 30,000 units booked in just three days. The Chinese car manufacturer launched the second-generation avatar of the SUV in the country just last week, and within three days, it reportedly fetched 29,700 pre-orders and 6,600 confirmed orders, claims CarNewsChina. The report further claims that each of Nio's 330 stores in China has received 90 pre-orders on average, including 20 confirmed orders with a downpayment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 09:47 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The second-generation all-electric Nio ES6 SUV is grabbing quite the attraction in China, with nearly 30,000 units booked in just three days.
The second-generation all-electric Nio ES6 SUV is grabbing quite the attraction in China, with nearly 30,000 units booked in just three days.

The report also claims that among the consumers who have placed a pre-order for the ES6, 70 per cent are male buyers between the ages of 30 and 40, with the target group of the car being families with young children.

Also Read : Chinese EV maker Nio to make a smartphone

Nio claims the second-generation ES6 SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds, while riding on standard 20-inch alloy wheels. There are 21-inch alloy wheels on offer as an option. The SUV draws energy from a dual-motor setup that channels power to all four wheels. Each axle of the car comes fitted with an electric motor. The dual-motor powertrain includes a 150 kW front motor and a 210 kW rear unit, churning out a total of 482 hp of peak power.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The SUV is being offered at a starting price of $52,000 for the entry-level variant with a 75 kWh battery pack, while the long-range version of the electric SUV comes with a 100 kWh battery pack, and its price starts from $60,400. There is an ultra-long-range version of the car with a 150 kWh semi-solid battery pack, which will debut in July 2023. This ultra-long-range variant of the ES6 is claimed to offer a 930 km range on a single charge. Interestingly, the Nio ES6 can be purchased without a battery as well, which drastically drops the price to $42,300. However, in this case, the buyer will have to pay a monthly subscription fee for the battery pack.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 09:47 AM IST
TAGS: Nio ES6 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Nio
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city