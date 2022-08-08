HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Chinese Ev Maker Nio To Make A Smartphone

Chinese EV maker Nio to make a smartphone

Nio is reportedly also working on a sub-brand for budget electric vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2022, 12:47 PM
Nio aims to launch a sub-brand for affordable electric cars.
Nio aims to launch a sub-brand for affordable electric cars.
Nio aims to launch a sub-brand for affordable electric cars.
Nio aims to launch a sub-brand for affordable electric cars.

Chinese electric car brand Nio is reportedly working on a smartphone. This comes at a time when several tech companies around the world that are stalwarts in the world of smartphones are aiming to grab a chunk of the bulging electric vehicle market. Nio CEO William Li previously confirmed that the company would enter the smartphone market. He even cited Apple Car as a motivation for entering the smartphone segment.

(Also Read: Tata Motors seals acquisition deal for Ford's Sanand plant, will make EVs there)

Now, a post on Weibo has revealed that Nio CEO has confirmed the previous announcement. He also reportedly said that the smartphone would be traditionally shaped, not curved or folding. It will reportedly cost marginally lower than an iPhone and could come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The post has revealed that the Nio smartphone is likely to come to the market sometime next year. Nio also plans to launch an updated version on a yearly basis.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Meanwhile, Nio is also reportedly working on a sub-brand for electric vehicles. The automaker is claimed to be working on a range of affordable electric cars that would cost between $15,000-30,000. The sub-brand is internally codenamed ALPS. This development comes as the EV manufacturer is expanding in the European market after getting success in China.

Interestingly, an automaker venturing into the smartphone market is nothing new. Tesla too reportedly working on a smartphone that will compete with flagship models in the market like iPhone series.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2022, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: Electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ford F-150 Lightning pick-ups act as mobile power sources during Kentucky floods
Ford F-150 Lightning pick-ups act as mobile power sources during Kentucky floods
Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport: Report
Land Rover to reinvent Discovery, may discontinue Discovery Sport: Report
Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion
Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion
Volkswagen to buy autonomous driving tech worth $4 billion from Israel company
Volkswagen to buy autonomous driving tech worth $4 billion from Israel company
Chinese EV maker Nio to make a smartphone
Chinese EV maker Nio to make a smartphone

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city