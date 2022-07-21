HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla's Q2 Profit Dented By China Lockdowns, Unloads Most Of Its Bitcoin Trove

Tesla's Q2 profit dented by China lockdowns, unloads most of its bitcoin trove

Tesla has unloaded most of its bitcoin holdings for nearly $1 billion.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 17:20 PM
Tesla converted approximately 75 per cent of its Bitcoin purchases into fiat currency. (REUTERS)
Despite being hurt by the China lockdowns, Tesla's Q2 profit has exceeded expectations, as revealed in the automaker's latest quarterly earning report. However, it registered the company's first quarter-to-quarter profit decline since late 2020 following the extended shutdown of its Giga Shanghai plant, reports Asia Nikkei. Also, Tesla has unloaded most of its bitcoin trove for nearly $1 billion. The US electric vehicle manufacturer said in its second quarter earnings statement that it has converted approximately 75 per cent of its Bitcoin purchases into fiat currency. The auto company also said that those sales added $936 million in cash to its balance sheet.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 17:19 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
