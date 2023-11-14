Tesla will sue you for $50k if you try to resell your Cybertruck in first year

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated electric vehicles in the world. The electric pickup truck with a radical design broke cover in concept form in the late last decade and since then it has been making headlines around the world but is yet to reach millions of consumers who have booked the EV. However, Tesla is now finally all set to launch the Cybertruck on November 30.

Ahead of the Tesla Cybertruck's scheduled launch on November 30 this year, the EV manufacturer has revealed the sale terms for the electric pickup truck. Surprisingly, the consumers who will be buying the Tesla Cybertruck, won't be able to sell it in the first year, as the automaker's sale terms for the EV states. If a customer sells his or her Tesla Cybertruck in the very first year of purchase, he or she has to pay the automaker a hefty $50,000 penalty for that, as it will be considered a breach of contract.

This comes as a unique clause from the EV manufacturer as no other automakers dictate to their customers such a contract term for a vehicle that is in demand. However, such agreements are typically normal for limited production of exotic cars.

The Tesla Cybertruck customers have to sign the sales agreement while purchasing the pickup truck. This agreement states that the buyer agrees to not resell the electric truck for at least one year after taking its delivery. In some circumstances, Tesla will accept the Cybertruck's resell, but it will always have the first right of refusal. However, the automaker has not listed what are those circumstances.

The electric car manufacturer has warned that reselling the Cybertruck in the first year may demand liquidated damages from the reseller in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater. What's more interesting is that Tesla has further warned its customers that the EV company may block the reseller of the Cybertruck from purchasing any future vehicles from the company.

