Tesla rolls out 50 lakh electric cars, could hit 60 lakh milestone early 2024

Tesla has achieved a new milestone as the US electric vehicle manufacturer rolled out 50 lakh electric cars earlier this year. The automaker has claimed on a social media post that it rolled out five million electric cars on September 17. Also, the automaker is expected to hit the 60 lakh milestone early next year as Tesla is aiming to significantly ramp up production of its Cybertruck electric pickup truck in early 2024.

Tesla has shared an image on Weibo revealing that the five millionth unit car of the brand was a facelifted Model 3, painted in White. Interestingly, the announcement of the new achievement comes less than two weeks after Tesla's Giga Shanghai manufacturing facility celebrated building its two millionth vehicle, which itself comes as a staggering number considering the fact that this plant started operations in late 2019.

The popularity ofTesla electric vehicles has soared over the past few years. The brand's ever-increasing product lineup, expedited production pace, growing number of manufacturing plants, growing inclination towards electric vehicles, increased awareness about vehicular emission and its impact on environmental pollution, rising fuel costs, and stringent emission norms impacting the rising costs of vehicles have played key roles in the growth of Tesla's EV sales. The achievement of the new milestone of 50 lakh units comes as a testimony to that.

Interestingly, Tesla reached its first 10 lakh car production milestone in March 2020. The next 10 lakh cars were produced in less than 18 months after that, while the auto manufacturer took 11 months to reach the 30 lakh units production milestone. Further, the 40 lakh units production milestone was achieved in just seven months after that. Now, the next 10 lakh cars took only six and half months to be rolled out. Clearly, the automaker has improved the production pace significantly over the last three years. Also, this shows how the demand for Tesla cars has improved drastically over the last three years.

