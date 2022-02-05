HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Tesla Model Y electric car spotted during road tests in India

Tesla Model Y electric car spotted during road tests in India

Tesla is currently in talks with the government of India to seek tax cuts on fully imported electric vehicles.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2022, 06:58 PM
The latest spy image was posted on Tesla Club India's social media handle and was shot somewhere in Pune, Maharashtra. (Nitesh Borane via Tesla Club India)
The latest spy image was posted on Tesla Club India's social media handle and was shot somewhere in Pune, Maharashtra. (Nitesh Borane via Tesla Club India)

Tesla is reportedly working on starting up its business in India. The American EV maker may start its operations in India with the roll-out of its slightly more affordable cars such as Model 3 or Model Y. Now the latter has been spotted gettings tested on the country roads.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

For the record, this isn't exactly the first time a Tesla car has been spied getting tested in India as previously, a Tesla Model 3 electric sedan was also caught behind the spy lenses.

The latest spy image was posted on Tesla Club India's social media handle and was shot somewhere in Pune, Maharashtra.

(Also Read: Recap of Tesla recalls since October, nine orders underline mounting concerns)

The Model Y uses the same platform as the Tesl Model 3 and internationally it has been offerd in both 5- as well as 7-seater configurations. Apart from the platform, the car also shared several exterior bits with the Model 3 such as the overall front section and wide LED taillights.

The car is offered in the global markets in both Long Range AWD and Performance. Both the trims are offered with dual electric motors/ all-wheel drive (AWD) function. While the former Long Range has been rated to deliver a full charge range of up to 505 km, the latter ‘Performance’ gets slightly less 480 km of claimed full charge range.

As far as the company's India entry is concerned, Tesla is currently in talks with the government of India to seek tax cuts on fully imported electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, in the US, Tesla has issued a recall for more than 817,000 cars over a faulty seat belt reminder alert system. The affected cars come with a system that might not activate an audible alert when the vehicle starts and the driver have not buckled the seat belt. Read more details here.

 

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2022, 06:18 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla India Tesla India cars Tesla Model Y Model Y Tesla electric cars electric cars. electric vehicles electric models EV mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Tesla Model Y electric car spotted during road tests in India
Tesla Model Y electric car spotted during road tests in India
Volvo, Northvolt to build new EV battery plant in Sweden
Volvo, Northvolt to build new EV battery plant in Sweden
All-electric Porsche Macan to debut next year: CEO Oliver Blume
All-electric Porsche Macan to debut next year: CEO Oliver Blume
India-bound 2022 Yamaha Aerox breaks cover
India-bound 2022 Yamaha Aerox breaks cover
Your next ride to Ajanta and Ellora caves may happen in an EV
Your next ride to Ajanta and Ellora caves may happen in an EV

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city