HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Model Y Becomes Pricier Again After Consecutive Price Cuts. Details Here

Tesla Model Y becomes pricier again after consecutive price cuts. Details here

Tesla seems to be consecutively raising the price of its Model Y in multiple markets across the world. This comes weeks after the US-based electric car manufacturer started a price war in the EV industry by consecutively slashing the prices of its vehicles. The automaker has increased the price of the Model Y crossover in the US and China markets. This latest price update comes after another hike announced a few days ago.

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2023, 15:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla Model Y is the automaker's second bestselling car. (REUTERS)
Tesla Model Y is the automaker's second bestselling car. (REUTERS)
Tesla Model Y is the automaker's second bestselling car. (REUTERS)
Tesla Model Y is the automaker's second bestselling car.

Tesla's official website states that the Model Y Performance variant now comes available at a starting price of $58,490, which is $500 more than the previous pricing, which was $57,990. The Model Y AWD pricing has been increased by $500 in the US, while the price of the Model Y Long Range AWD remains the same at $54,990.

Also Read : This is how Russia-Ukraine war forcing Audi to make new cars less aggressive

This comes as the third price hike for the electric crossover since the major price reduction for the car. Tesla has not officially said anything, but the series of price hikes could signify that the automaker is witnessing high car demand. Hence, the carmaker is possibly raising EV prices to balance the supply and demand. Interestingly, with the lowered prices and eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit for all Model 3 and Model Y versions in the US, the company is very likely in a strong position.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In China, the Tesla Model Y has become a bit more expensive. The automaker's official website reveals that the pricing of the entry-level Model Y crossover has been increased by 0.8 per cent, which is a slight price hike considering the 5.7-13.5 per cent price slash introduced in January 2023.

The Tesla Model Y is the second bestselling model for the brand after the Model 3 compact sedan. The Model Y is predominantly manufactured in China, as it is a key market for this electric car.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2023, 15:31 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model Y Model Y price electric car electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
63% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 369 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
3M Car Dashboard Dresser (250 ml) | Restore Gloss on Dashboard and other plastic parts | Protection from UV rays & fading
Rs. 290 Rs. 333
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

Audi launches Q3 Sportback facelift. Check out price here
Audi launches Q3 Sportback facelift. Check out price here
South Korea cracks down on German luxury trio Mercedes, Audi, BMW. Here is why
South Korea cracks down on German luxury trio Mercedes, Audi, BMW. Here is why
Okinawa announced discounts on select electric scooter models. Check details
Okinawa announced discounts on select electric scooter models. Check details
Tesla Model Y becomes pricier again after consecutive price cuts. Details here
Tesla Model Y becomes pricier again after consecutive price cuts. Details here
This is how Russia-Ukraine war forcing Audi to make new cars less aggressive
This is how Russia-Ukraine war forcing Audi to make new cars less aggressive

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city