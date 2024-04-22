Tesla infotainment system getting another gimmicky update? Here’s what Musk said

Tesla is renowned not only for its electric vehicles but also for its innovative in-vehicle entertainment features. Tesla's vehicles come equipped with a large touchscreen display, typically ranging from 15 to 17 inches, that serves as the central hub for controlling various aspects of the car, including entertainment.

One of the standout features of Tesla's entertainment system is its integration with streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Spotify, allowing passengers to enjoy movies, shows, and music directly from the car's screen. Additionally, Tesla vehicles offer access to internet browsing and gaming, providing a range of entertainment options for both drivers and passengers.

Now though, the Tesla CEO, Elon Musk announced on Sunday that Tesla cars will soon have integrated access to X social media platform, offering an enhanced user experience. Musk confirmed this integration in response to a follower's query about integrating the X app into Tesla cars, stating that it will be available "soon."

This integration will enable Tesla owners to access X through a software update in the Tesla user interface (UI). One user expressed excitement, noting that the current setup requires them to use an iPhone for X notifications while on full self-driving (FSD), which can be inconvenient. With native integration, users expect a more seamless experience.

However, not everyone is thrilled about the integration. Some feel it's a waste of engineering time, arguing that using the application while driving is unsafe and uncomfortable due to the awkward typing position. They also pointed out limitations, such as the inability to pause content.

In addition to X integration, social media users are also pushing for the integration of Grok AI into Tesla cars. One follower commented, "Don't forget Grok inside the Tesla fleet too," indicating a growing demand for expanded integration options in Tesla vehicles.

