HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Ex Worker Turns Down $15 Million, Judge Orders New Trial After

Tesla ex-worker turns down $15 million, judge orders new trial after

Tesla was previously slapped with a damage of $137 million but that was later reduced to $15 million.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2022, 03:21 PM
Tesla has been facing several lawsuits. (REUTERS)
Tesla has been facing several lawsuits. (REUTERS)
Tesla has been facing several lawsuits. (REUTERS)
Tesla has been facing several lawsuits.

A federal judge in California on Monday ordered a new trial on the damages Tesla owes to one of its former workers who accused the EV company of racial discrimination. The new trial has been ordered after the former Tesla worker turned down a $15 million award. The former elevator operator Owen Diaz said that he would not accept the judge's award.

(Also Read: Actor Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son bumps Lamborghini Urus into a parked BMW)

A jury in October last year had awarded Diaz $137 million, one of the largest verdicts ever in a discrimination case involving a single worker. The verdict said that Tesla was liable to Diaz for discrimination, but considered that the award was excessive and lowered it to $15 million. However, Diaz's lawyers said last week that lowered award was unjust because it undermined his constitutional rights to a trial by jury.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Reuters quoted a lawyer for Diaz, who said that they are hopeful that a new jury will see the evidence in a similar light to the first jury and that Diaz will get the justice that the jury system is supposed to provide to him.

Diaz filed a lawsuit against Tesla back in 2017, where he alleged that his colleagues and a supervisor at Tesla's Fremont, California, assembly plant subjected him to a hostile work environment that included racist slurs, caricatures and swastikas.

The EV maker has been facing a series of lawsuits involving alleged widespread race discrimination and sexual harassment at the Fremont factory. Earlier this month, a Tesla shareholder filed a lawsuit accusing Elon Musk and the board of directors of neglecting worker complaints and fostering a toxic workplace culture. However, Tesla has denied any wrongdoing and said that it has policies in place to prevent and address workplace misconduct.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2022, 03:21 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Elon Musk
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Maruti says the HUD screen added on the Brezza will display vital information to the user and will amp up the safety quotient.
2022 Maruti Brezza to come with Head-Up Display
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Nissan suspends manufacturing in Russia for first half of 2022
Nissan suspends manufacturing in Russia for first half of 2022
Germany backs EU fossil fuel car phaseout, but there's a tweak
Germany backs EU fossil fuel car phaseout, but there's a tweak
In pics: New Volkswagen ID.Aero concept electric sedan promises 620 km
In pics: New Volkswagen ID.Aero concept electric sedan promises 620 km
Tesla ex-worker turns down $15 million, judge orders new trial after
Tesla ex-worker turns down $15 million, judge orders new trial after
BMW M4-based M 3.0 CSL Hommage teased, promises 600 hp and rear-wheel drive
BMW M4-based M 3.0 CSL Hommage teased, promises 600 hp and rear-wheel drive

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city