HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company

Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company 

New generation Panasonic 4680 battery packs are bigger and better than current generation Tesla EV batteries.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 04:19 PM
Tesla's future electric cars are expected to come offering improved cruising range with the new generation battery packs. (REUTERS)
Tesla's future electric cars are expected to come offering improved cruising range with the new generation battery packs. (REUTERS)

Panasonic will invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV batteries, claims a report by Nikkei. The battery manufacturer has tied up with Tesla for making the US electric car manufacturers future battery packs. Panasonic will commence producing batteries for Tesla from early 2023, reveals the report.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Ola Electric raises 1,490 crore fund, valuation now at 37 thousand crore)

These Panasonic made electric vehicle batteries are claimed to come offering better range and efficient performance as compared to the current batteries. The report claims that these battery packs will help make electric vehicles more attractive to consumers by extending the cruising range by around a fifth.

The technology company unveiled its 4680 format battery for electric vehicles in October last year. These EV batteries are around five times as big as the batteries Panasonic currently supplies to Tesla. These new generation and improved technology enabled battery packs are also claimed to reduce production costs for the US auto major.

The report claims that this new generation of 4680 batteries for the Tesla cars will be manufactured at a plant in Wakayama prefecture of Western Japan. This plant will be capable of producing batteries for around 150,000 electric vehicles every year.

Panasonic is currently the only manufacturer of the more advanced Tesla battery. This makes the company a key supplier to the US auto company, at least for the pricier models. However, Tesla has been seeking tie-ups with battery suppliers in China and elsewhere as well.

Tesla is also aiming to make its own battery packs in an attempt to reduce the supply chain disruption in future. With this, Tesla aims to reduce dependence on other suppliers for its battery packs. The auto company has been working on a new plant and preparing to create its own supply chain as well.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 04:19 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric cars electric vehicles EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at ₹1.15 lakh
Komaki Venice electric scooter launches in India, priced at 1.15 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at ₹1.68 lakh
Komaki Ranger, India's first electric cruiser bike, launched at 1.68 lakh
Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company
Tesla EV batteries to get a $700 million booster dose by this company
Ather Energy hopes EV subsidies under FAME II to continue beyond 2023
Ather Energy hopes EV subsidies under FAME II to continue beyond 2023
This electric camper van concept with over 480-km range offers emission-free fun
This electric camper van concept with over 480-km range offers emission-free fun

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city