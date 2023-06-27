HT Auto
Tesla Cybertruck's Charging Inlet Is Positioned In An Unusual Location. Know More

Tesla Cybertruck's charging inlet position is highly unusual. Detail here

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated electric vehicles in the world. Over the last few months, tons of spyshots have been posted online showing various prototypes of the upcoming electric pickup truck. Some of them have been spotted with camouflage wraps, while some were spotted without any camouflage. However, in terms of design, all of them remained similar. The latest spy shot of the Cybertruck has revealed a key feature of the EV, its charging inlet location.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2023, 09:30 AM
Tesla Cybertruck is slated to enter production in September 2023. (Image: Twitter/Ryan Zohoury)
An image posted on Twitter, reveals that the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck will have a pretty unusual charging inlet location. Recently showcased at the Petersen Automotive Museum in California, the EV has revealed that its charging inlet is small enough to be fitted into the fender. Considering Tesla's design philosophy for its EVs or any electric car from other brands, this is a really unusual position to place the charging inlet. The US electric car manufacturer usually places its cars' charging inlets to the left rear area. However, in this case, the Cybertruck's charging inlet was located behind the rear wheel at the left-rear fender. It is difficult to say if this was the final production version, but it is surely more advanced than the initial version of the EV.

The charging inlet is relatively tiny and comes following the North American Charging Standard (NACS), instead of larger CCS1 charging ports. There is a special light for charging status, shaped like a triangle, which reminds us of the Cybertruck's unique shape.

While the positioning of the NACS charging inlet is something to talk about, there is a question arising. Is this particular location a good one to place the charging port? The pickup trucks are meant for serious business and some owners go offroading with them. No matter what, a position like the rear fender will always get dirty and will be hammered by the rocks while driving on challenging terrains. In that case, the changing flap will take its toll. In case the motorized flap gets damaged, the inlet will get dirty, which may affect charging performance. Replacing them could be a really expensive affair for the owners.

