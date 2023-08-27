Tesla Cybertruck cabin to get ambient lighting, reveals new spyshots

Tesla Cybetruck is inching closer to mass production and before its slated commencement of mass manufacturing, a set of photos has revealed the cabin of the electric pickup truck. The new spyshots revealed that the Tesla Cybertruck's interior features an ambient lighting setup, with sleek LED light strips positioned on the dashboard and door panels.

Posted on Reddit, the images appear to have been shot at dusk. The images reveal a seemingly continuous red light strip spanning the width of the dashboard. The strip spans to the front passenger door card and onto the rear right passenger door card. This design layout for the ambient lighting is similar to what the Tesla Model 3 Highland facelift is expected to feature.

Also Read : India considering electric vehicles for priority sector lending. What it means

Besides this, the spyshots also revealed that the Cybetruck had an updated yoke-styled closed steering wheel and a large central display. However, the details of the range of the EV are impossible to make out in the photos as they were shot from a distance.

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited and much-hyped electric vehicles in the world. First unveiled in November 2019, the Tesla Cybetruck has been delayed for production several times. However, finally, the US auto major started production of the EV a few weeks back and the mass production is slated to commence next month. Also, the automaker has revealed that it will ramp up the rollout numbers from early 2024.

The first-ever Tesla pickup truck is currently in the last stages of development and homologation. Delivery event for the electric vehicle is expected to happen sometime in September 2023. The final specifications of the pickup truck still remain a mystery as the auto manufacturer has not disclosed anything concrete about this.

First Published Date: