HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Autopilot Under Scanner Again After Fatal Model Y Crash. Details Here

Tesla Autopilot under scanner again after fatal Model Y crash. Details here

The apex road safety and automotive regulation agency in the US, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a new investigation on Tesla's Autopilot technology again after a Tesla Model Y crossover was involved in a fatal crash in Virginia, reports Reuters. The report has stated that the NHTSA has launched a new investigation after a Tesla Model Y smashed into a heavy truck on July 19.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2023, 13:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A Tesla Model Y crashed into a truck killing its driver, resulting in NHTSA launching an investigation.
A Tesla Model Y crashed into a truck killing its driver, resulting in NHTSA launching an investigation.

The US automotive safety regulator is reportedly probing if the electric crossover was driving autonomously on Autopilot, Tesla's famous semi-autonomous driver assistance technology software, which has been involved in several previous fatal accidents and has been accused of misguiding the vehicles, resulting in mishaps. In the latest incident, the 57-year-old driver of the Tesla Model Y died after striking a tractor-trailer truck.

Also Read : Tesla won't get any special treatment in India, confirms govt official

The report claims that NHTSA has reasons to suspect that Tesla was relying on Autopilot technology when it slammed into the truck. The Model Y struck the side and went underneath the trailer, resulting in the driver's death. The driver of the tractor-trailer too has been issued a summon for reckless driving. This incident comes as the latest in more than 36 Tesla special crash investigations the NHTSA has opened since 2016 in cases where Autopilot technology was suspected of being used. Also, 23 deaths have been reported in such incidents so far.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Tesla's Autopilot is an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that can steer, accelerate, and brake cars automatically within their lane. There's also an enhanced version of the Autopilot technology that can assist in changing lanes on highways. Despite the system's potentially misleading name, the electric car manufacturer has maintained that Autopilot requires active human supervision at all times, as it is not fully autonomous driving software.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2023, 13:07 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Model Y Tesla Autopilot electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 410 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 269 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
52% OFF
Duracell 65W Fast Car Charger Adapter with Dual Output. Quick Charge, Type C PD 45W & Qualcomm Certified 3.0 20W, Compatible for iPhone, All Smartphones, Tablets & More (Copper & Black)
Rs. 1,454 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
HSR Portable High Pressure Foot Activated Air Pump Compressor Air Pump for Car, Bike, Bicycle, Football Pump fits Universal Presta and Schrader
Rs. 497 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.