Tesla Autopilot under scanner again after fatal Model Y crash. Details here

The apex road safety and automotive regulation agency in the US, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a new investigation on Tesla's Autopilot technology again after a Tesla Model Y crossover was involved in a fatal crash in Virginia, reports Reuters. The report has stated that the NHTSA has launched a new investigation after a Tesla Model Y smashed into a heavy truck on July 19.

The US automotive safety regulator is reportedly probing if the electric crossover was driving autonomously on Autopilot, Tesla's famous semi-autonomous driver assistance technology software, which has been involved in several previous fatal accidents and has been accused of misguiding the vehicles, resulting in mishaps. In the latest incident, the 57-year-old driver of the Tesla Model Y died after striking a tractor-trailer truck.

The report claims that NHTSA has reasons to suspect that Tesla was relying on Autopilot technology when it slammed into the truck. The Model Y struck the side and went underneath the trailer, resulting in the driver's death. The driver of the tractor-trailer too has been issued a summon for reckless driving. This incident comes as the latest in more than 36 Tesla special crash investigations the NHTSA has opened since 2016 in cases where Autopilot technology was suspected of being used. Also, 23 deaths have been reported in such incidents so far.

Tesla's Autopilot is an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that can steer, accelerate, and brake cars automatically within their lane. There's also an enhanced version of the Autopilot technology that can assist in changing lanes on highways. Despite the system's potentially misleading name, the electric car manufacturer has maintained that Autopilot requires active human supervision at all times, as it is not fully autonomous driving software.

