Tata Punch EV starts arriving at dealerships ahead of January 17 launch

Tata Motors will launch the Punch EV in the Indian market on 17th January. The Punch EV is a big launch for the manufacturer as it is the first vehicle to be based on Tata's new architecture. Now, the Punch EV has started arriving at Tata dealerships. The bookings of the Punch EV are already open for a token amount of ₹21,000.

The Punch EV will be offered in two battery pack options - Medium Range and Long Range. The Medium Range will have five variants - Empowered+, Empowered, Adventure, Smart+ and Smart whereas the Long Range will be offered in Empowered+, Empowered and Adventure. The customers would be able to choose the EV with or without a sunroof and there would be two charger options - a 7.2 kW fast home charger and a 3.3 kW wallbox charger.

The electric micro SUV will be available in four monotone and five dual-tone exterior colour options. The monotone shades include Seawood Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red and Pristine White, while the dual-tone options for the SUV are these four shades along with a black roof. For the dual-tone painted Punch EV, there is also a new Oxide hue on offer, which is exclusively available with the Empowered and Empowered+ variants.

A look at the interior of the Tata Punch EV. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Darshan Patel)

As standard, the Punch EV will come with LED headlamps, smart digital LED Daytime Running Lamps, multi-mode regen, Electronic Stability Program and 6 airbags. The Adventure variant will add cruise control, fog lamps with cornering function, a 17.78 cm Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the long-range version will get a Jeweled control knob and electronic parking brake with autohold function.

Then there is the Empowered trim which adds 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, air purified with AQI, a 17.78 cm digital cockpit, SOS functionality and a larger 16.03 cm infotainment system. The top-end variant will be equipped with leatherette seats, a 360-degree parking camera, a blind spot view monitor, ventilated front seats, a 26.03 cm digital cockpit, Arcade.ev and a wireless phone charger.

