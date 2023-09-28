Tata Punch EV spotted with Harrier-derived front-end and fake exhaust

Tata Motors is currently leading the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market. They are selling the Tigor EV, Tiago EV and the Nexon EV currently. The homegrown manufacturer will soon be launching the electric version of the Punch. Now, a test mule of the new Punch EV has been spotted while it was on a test.

What is interesting is that Tata Motors is trying to hide the fact that they are testing the Punch EV. In the images, the test mule can be seen with a fake exhaust. Apart from this, the test mule was also not equipped with rear disc brakes which were spotted on a test mule before. It seems like Tata is testing both versions of the Punch.ev.

The biggest change comes in the form of front fascia which has been redone entirely. It now looks inspired by the facelifted versions of the Harrier and Safari. This means a vertically stacked headlamp setup with an LED projector setup. Being an electric vehicle, Tata will use a different bumper design with vertical strips that was seen on the recently launched Nexon. ev.

Tata Motors fitted a fake exhaust to the test mule of the Punch EV. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/noyes99)

Other things that we can notice are a new set of outside rearview mirrors that are larger and are probably derived from the Harrier and Safari. They should offer a better view of what is behind. On the sides, there is a new set of alloy wheels as well.

The interior will also be upgraded. There would be a new two-spoke steering wheel with a digital logo. It made its first appearance on the new Nexon. For the infotainment system, Tata could use the 7-inch unit or the new 10.25-inch unit. Punch EV will get a rotary-style gear shifter and there will also be a redesigned instrument cluster to show EV-related information. Apart from this, there is a possibility of an electronic parking brake as well.

Once launched, the primary rivals of the Tata Punch EV will be the MG Comet and Citroen eC3.

