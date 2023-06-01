Buy Tata Punch or wait for Hyundai Exter? Entry-level SUV battle hots up

Published Jun 01, 2023

Tata Punch has been a runaway hit in the entry-level SUV market. Launched in October of 2021, Punch is priced upwards of 6 lakh (ex-showroom)

Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor and comes with MT and AMT

The cabin features are highlighted by a 7-inch infotainment screen, cooled glovebox, reverse cam and climate control

Punch has not had a direct rival so far but that may well change soon

Hyundai will launch Exter SUV in India on June 10. The model will sit below Venue

Exter is being underlined as a rugged yet compact vehicle with plethora of features, including a segment-first dashcam

The model will come with a 1.2-litre petrol motor with MT and AMT, and a CNG with MT

Hyundai is betting big on Exter to find a strong connect with potential buyers
