HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Nexon Ev Max To Get Wireless Mobile Charger Feature

Tata Nexon EV Max to get wireless mobile charger feature

Tata Nexon EV Max will be good enough for a real-world range of over 300 km on a single charge.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2022, 06:39 PM
Tata Motors claims that the new Nexon EV Max will come with an improved real-life range of 300 km on a single charge.
Tata Motors claims that the new Nexon EV Max will come with an improved real-life range of 300 km on a single charge.
Tata Motors claims that the new Nexon EV Max will come with an improved real-life range of 300 km on a single charge.
Tata Motors claims that the new Nexon EV Max will come with an improved real-life range of 300 km on a single charge.

Tata Nexon EV Max launch is slated to take place in India tomorrow (May 11). The company has also teased the car ahead of the official launch and also hinted at several refreshed features that the EV is bound to receive. 

As per the latest official teasers, the new EV will also get a wireless mobile charger. That said, the company has also previously confirmed features like an illuminated dial for the gear lever, an electric parking brake with auto-hold function, and disc brakes for all four wheels. Instead of a traditional rotary gear selector, there will be a new screen displaying P-R-N-D inside the new EV. Close to the screen, the toggle for the electronic parking brake (EPB) and auto hold (first for a sub-4 metre SUV) will be seen. The SUV will also get a hill descent control button placed below the climate control knobs.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

(Also Read: Tata Motors bags order for 3,500 XPRES-T EV units from BluSmart Mobility)

The Safar-maker says that its Nexon EV Max will be good enough for a real-world range of close to 300 kms on a single charge. The company added that the car will be able to drive from Mumbai to Pune and back in a single charge, the distance between the two cities (both ways) is over 300 kms. The company further informed that the Nexon EV Max will also be able to cover similar road trips between Bangalore and Mysore, Delhi and Kurukshetra, Chennai, and Pondicherry among others.

(Also Read: Citroen C3 SUV, rival to Tata Punch, likely to launch in India in June)

The new longer-ranged EV will get a bigger 40kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It is also likely to sport a more powerful 6.6kW AC charger to pace up its charging time. For the record, the existing model gets a smaller 30 kWh battery pack with a claimed 312 km of single-cycle charge. 

First Published Date: 10 May 2022, 06:39 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Nexon Nexon EV Nexon EV Max Nexon Max Nexon electric
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Another electric vehicle battery explodes in Telangana, no one injured
Another electric vehicle battery explodes in Telangana, no one injured
World’s first 510-ton hydrogen-fueled truck produces no CO2
World’s first 510-ton hydrogen-fueled truck produces no CO2
Royal Enfield showcases ‘Tornadoes Wall’ to commemorate Indian Army association
Royal Enfield showcases ‘Tornadoes Wall’ to commemorate Indian Army association
How to waive off vehicle challan online in Delhi: Know the steps
How to waive off vehicle challan online in Delhi: Know the steps
You can face up to ₹20,000 traffic fine: Know why
You can face up to 20,000 traffic fine: Know why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city