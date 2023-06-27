Tata Nexon EV hits 50,000 sales milestone since its launch

Tata Motors has announced that the Nexon EV has hit the 50,000 sales mark since its launch in 2020. The electric SUV is already one of the most popular electric vehicles in the Indian market. Tata Motors is selling the Nexon EV in two versions. There is Prime and Max. Since, its launch, Tata Motors has also had software updates that have added more features to the vehicle and even squashed some bugs.

The Nexon EV is being sold in over 500 cities across India and has been driven over 900 million km across varying terrains. Customers have also been doing long trips as far as 1,500 km in a stretch, according to Tata Motors. On average, Nexon EV owners are driving around 6.3 million km in a month on intercity & outstation trips ranging from 100 to 400 km.

Charging infrastructure is very important for an electric vehicle. Tata currently has over 6,000 charging stations in the country. It has seen a growth of over 1500% between FY21 and FY23.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Nexon EV was introduced as India’s own electric SUV with the aim of offering a cool, stylish, practical and real-world solution for faster EV adoption in India. The Nexon EV customers have grown to 50K in just 3 years. This is a testament to how India has embraced EVs as the mobility of the current times. We would like to thank the early adopters, who believed in the promise of the Nexon EV and in-turn allowed the EV ecosystem to build and become what it is now. We hope more people experience the promise of an EV and evolve to electric."

