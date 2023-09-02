Tata Nexon EV facelift teased ahead of unveil on September 7

Tata Motors has dropped the first teaser for the upcoming Nexon EV facelift that’s set to arrive on September 7, 2023. The teaser comes just hours after the ICE-powered Nexon facelift made its debut sporting the new design language. The 2024 Tata Nexon EV will arrive with identical styling, along with a revamped interior, more tech and new nomenclature for the variant lineup.

The 2024 Tata Nexon EV facelift teaser video showcases the new split headlamps on the electric SUV along with the LED DRL running across the width of the bonnet. The LED taillights get the new Y-pattern and are connected by a light bar in the centre. Also, expect to see new alloy wheels and paint options. In fact, the teaser video shows a grey paint scheme, while it’ll be interesting to see if the new purple shade from the ICE Nexon facelift makes it to the electrified version as well.

Tata Motors is also expected to revise the nomenclature for Prime and Max variants to ‘Medium Range’ and ‘Long Range’ respectively. The same is already followed on the Tiago EV. However, a confirmation will only be available at the time of the unveiling. Expect to see more trims on the Nexon EV facelift under Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless names. A Dark Edition is likely to follow soon.

The cabin on the Tata Nexon EV facelift will get updates as well including a new all-digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with an updated UI, a new two-spoke multi-function steering wheel and an electric sunroof. Expect to see new upholstery options and interior trims as well for a fresh new look.

The Tata Nexon EV facelift will go on sale on September 14, alongside the ICE version

The Nexon EV facelift will continue to retain the same mechanicals and will continue to be offered with the 30.2 kWh and 40.5 kWh battery options. The current version promises a range of 312 km on the former and 453 km on the latter in a single charge. Both are ARAI-claimed figures. It needs to be seen if there are any updates to the battery pack for a better range. Both the ICE and electric Nexon facelifts are scheduled to be launched on September 14. Watch out for the reviews coming soon.

