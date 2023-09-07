Tata Nexon EV bookings to start from this day. To launch with Nexon facelift

If you are planning to buy the upcoming 2023 Nexon EV facelift, get ready this weekend. Tata Motors has announced that will start accepting bookings for the new Nexon EV from Saturday (September 9), two days after the official unveiling of the electric SUV. The 2023 Tata Nexon EV will be launched along with the facelift version of its ICE counterpart next week on September 14. The electric SUV, which contributes almost half of Tata's overall EV sales in India, will come with several changes, mostly similar to the ones seen on the newly-unveiled Nexon facelift SUV.

Tata Motors has shared a number of teaser images and videos of the new Nexon EV ahead of its official unveiling later today (September 7). The teasers show that the new Nexon EV will borrow the same design language used in the Nexon facelift SUV. The new design language is based on the Curvv Concept showcased byTata Motors last year as well as at the Auto Expo earlier in January. The only difference in design between the electric avatar of the SUV with its ICE version is a closed grille in body colour and the Nexon.EV badging. The charging port, to be located at the front will replace the fuel lid.

Key design changes in the Nexon EV facelift will include the new LED taillight units along with the new headlight and DRL bar. The taillights will get similar sequential pattern like the Nexon facelift SUV. The LED bar extends across the width of the electric car with the Tata Motors logo embossed in the middle. The design of the alloy wheels will be similar to the ones seen in the latest ICE version.

The cabin of the new Nexon EV will also be heavily updated in the lines of the new Nexon SUV. The changes is likely to include the new 10.25-inch free-standing touchscreen unit, new digital driver display, touch-based controls for HVAC, new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with touch-based mounted controls and a backlit panel, new upholstery among others.

Expect no changes in the range or size of battery units on offer. Tata Motors is likely to continue with the two choice of battery packs. The 30.2kWh unit offers a range of 312 kms on a single charge while the larger 40.5kWh unit offers up to 453 kms without the need to plug it in for recharge.

