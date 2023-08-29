Tata Motors teases its new EV brand identity ahead of Punch EV launch

Tata Motors is all set to update its brand identity for electric vehicles. The carmaker today has teased the new brand logo for EVs ahead of at least two models - the Nexon EV facelift and the Punch EV. The new brand identity .ev is slightly different from the EV branding seen on Tata's existing electric cars and is likely to make its debut with the upcoming Nexon electric SUV when it launches on September 14.

The earlier brand identity was launched when Tata Motors drove in the Nexon EV three years ago. Tata Motors took to social media to share the new look brand logo on Tuesday. It has also teased its upcoming electric vehicle models saying “A new era beckons." Tata Motors has already sold more than one lakh electric vehicles so far across India and leads the EV segment by a huge margin over its rivals. The carmaker aims 50 per cent of its vehicles to be electric soon.

Earlier this month, Tata Motors confirmed it will launch four electric vehicles within the next few months. These include new models like the Punch EV, Harrier EV and the Curvv EV. Tata Motors had showcased the Harrier EV at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Greater Noida earlier this year. It had also showcased the Curvv EV Concept and its ICE version during the event. The Punch EV, which will be based on the carmaker's smallest SUV, will also become the smallest electric SUV in India when launched.

Watch: Tata Nexon EV Max Highway Drive Review

Tata has not shared too much details about the Harrier EV, except that it will come with V2L facility. Tata Curvv EV, which is likely to be called Tata Frest, will be based on the carmaker’s Gen2 powertrain and will pack up to 500 kms on a single charge. The only model not showcased yet by the carmaker is Tata Punch EV. The carmaker recently launched the CNG version of the small SUV.

Tata Motors will also launch the facelift version of the Nexon EV on September 14. Nexon EV, Tata's best-selling electric car, has already been spotted a number of times testing on roads ahead of the launch. Though there will not be too many changes in the powertrain, the new Nexon EV will be heavily updated in terms of its design, drawing influence from the Curvv Concept EV and Harrier EV.

First Published Date: