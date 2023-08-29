Tata Nexon EV facelift to launch soon: What to expect

Tata Motors is all set to launch the facelift version of the Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, as well as its ICE version next month. The carmaker will introduce both vehicles on September 14, just ahead of the festive season. The Nexon EV will receive its first major update since its launch back in 2020. The electric SUV has been spotted, along with its ICE version, testing on Indian roads a number of times. Several design changes, both inside and outside, have been revealed ahead of the official launch. Here is a look at what to expect from the Nexon and Nexon EV facelift.

The biggest change in the Tata Nexon EV facelift will be how it looks. The new Nexon EV design draws inspiration from the Curvv Concept electric vehicle showcased by the carmaker last year. There are hints of influence from the Harrier EV design as well. It is evident from the spy shots that the Nexon and Nexon EV will come with new set of split LED headlight units along with a new LED DRL design which appears sportier. Among other changes at the front are a reworked grille and bumper. Expect the grille on the Nexon EV facelift to be a closed unit.

At the rear, the Tata Nexon EV facelift will get redesigned LED taillights besides reworked bumper. At the sides, the electric SUV will stand on a redesigned set of alloy wheels.

Watch: Tata Nexon EV Max Highway Drive Review

The interior of the Nexon EV facelift and its ICE version will also be heavily updated with the introduction of fresh elements. The biggest change is going to be the new 10.25-inch digital touchscreen display at the centre. It is larger than the 7-inch display offered in current generation of Nexon SUVs. The digital driver display has also been updated. Among other key changes expected inside are a new two-spoke steering wheel and new upholstery. In terms of features, the Nexon EV facelift is expected to offer six airbags as standard, 360 degree camera and parking sensors at both ends.

Tata Motors is unlikely to make any changes in the size of the battery in Nexon EV. It currently uses two set of battery packs. There is a 30.2 kWh battery pack that can offer up to 312 kms of range in a single charge. The larger 40.5 kWh unit, used inside the Nexon EV Max, can offer up to 453 kms of range.

Nexon EV has almost single-handedly propelled Tata Motors to the top of the EV segment in India. Out of one lakh units the carmaker has sold, the Nexon EV has contributed more than half of its overall EV sales in the last three years. It rivals the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona in the EV segment.

First Published Date: