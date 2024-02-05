Tata Curvv to Skoda Enyaq: Five electric cars you should wait for

2024 promises to bring in more options for those who want to switch to electric vehicles. In the four-wheeler segment, top carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra are planning to launch multiple EVs through the year. Tata has already confirmed as many as five new electric vehicles set for debut this year, the highest by any carmaker so far. Most of the electric cars set for India launch this year will be in the mass market segment and aim to increase EV sales by another notch.

Here is quick look at the five electric cars set for launch in India this year which one should wait for.

Tata Curvv EV

Curvv is one of the most anticipated electric cars from Tata Motors set for launch later this year. The carmaker showcased the ICE version of the SUV in near-production form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The fourth electric car from Tata Motors expected to be launched in the second half of 2024. It will be underpinned by the same EV platform that was recently introduced with the Punch EV. stand 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width, 1,630 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. The boot space is also larger with space to fit in 422 litres of luggage. According to reports, the expected range of the Curvv electric SUV will be between 400 kms and 500 kms in a single charge.

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors has confirmed that its flagship Harrier SUV, which recently received a major facelift, will get its electric version this year. The Harrier EV, which was also showcased at the Bgarat Mobility show, made its debut at the Auto Expo earlier last year. Built on the Gen 2 EV architecture, the Harrier EV will come with V2L and V2V charging facilities. The Harrier EV has been spotted testing on roads ahead of its launch within the next few months. However, very little is known about what this electric SUV will offer in terms of range, performance and features.

Maruti Suzuki eVX

2024 will be a landmark year for Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, as it plans to put its first ever electric car eVX to production. The carmaker has confirmed that the eVX electric SUV, first showcased at the Auto Expo held in January this year, will be manufactured from Suzuki Motor's Gujarat facility at Hansalpur starting next year. It is expected to be launched some time in 2024. The eVX electric SUV will come with a range of around 550 kms in a single charge. It will be equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. When launched, it will take on the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona among others.

Mahindra XUV.e8

Mahindra and Mahindra will also expand its EV lineup for India with the launch of an electric SUV based on the XUV700. This will be Mahindra's second electric offering after the XUV400. Mahindra had showcased five upcoming electric SUVs during an event held in United Kingdom in August last year. To be launched under the Born Electric brand, the XUV.e8 is expected to come with dual electric motor as well as all-wheel drive technology. Mahindra is likely to offer at least 60 kWh battery pack with the XUV.e8 EV besides adding features like level 2 ADAS, 5G connectivity among others.

Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Auto India is showcasing the new Enyaq EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, its first electric vehicle for the Indian market. The Enyaq is expected to be launched in India in the first half of this year. It comes with a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle that can produce a max power output of 282 bhp. According to Skoda, it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds. The battery pack is an 82 kWh unit that takes 28 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent. According to WLTP, the driving range on a single charge is 565 km.

