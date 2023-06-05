World Environment Day special: Five 'affordable electric cars you can buy in India today

Electric cars are gradually making their presence known and felt on Indian roads, especially in urban centres
While Tata Motors has a formidable say in the segment, several rivals in mass-market space have entered the fray too
Tata Nexon electric SUV is a hot seller with pricing starting at ₹14.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
If a sedan is more your thing, there is also the Tigor EV which starts at ₹12.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata's smallest EV is the Tiago, which is also its smallest. The EV starts at ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
Don't forget to also check out Citroen eC3 which starts at ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
How about an EV that is tailor-made for cities? The Comet from MG Motor is the most-affordable EV in India at present - starting from ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom)
Then there is the XUV400 which gives a compact SUV feel and starts at ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards