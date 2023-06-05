World Environment Day special: Five 'affordable electric cars you can buy in India today

Published Jun 05, 2023

Electric cars are gradually making their presence known and felt on Indian roads, especially in urban centres

While Tata Motors has a formidable say in the segment, several rivals in mass-market space have entered the fray too

Tata Nexon electric SUV is a hot seller with pricing starting at 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

If a sedan is more your thing, there is also the Tigor EV which starts at 12.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata's smallest EV is the Tiago, which is also its smallest. The EV starts at 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

Don't forget to also check out Citroen eC3 which starts at 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

How about an EV that is tailor-made for cities? The Comet from MG Motor is the most-affordable EV in India at present - starting from 8 lakh (ex-showroom) 

Then there is the XUV400 which gives a compact SUV feel and starts at 16 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards
