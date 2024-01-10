Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle launched at 1.90 lakh. Will rival Tork Kratos R

Ahmedabad-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Svitch Group has announced the launch of the new CSR 762 electric motorcycle, over a year after it was first announced. The company revealed the production-ready Svitch CSR 762 in October last year and has now announced the price of ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new e-motorcycle will be the first in class with a 40-litre space for a helmet at the front. The company also claims a top speed of 120 kmph and a range of 190 km on a single charge.

Prospective buyers can pre-book the Svitch CSR 762 electric motorcycle for as little as ₹1 and the company’s website suggests it has received over 12,000 orders already. Deliveries will begin in August this year, the company has confirmed. The CSR 762 will take on the Tork Kratos R and Matter Aera also available at a similar price point in the electric motorcycle market.

Svitch says it will open dealerships with the locations based on the more number of pre-bookings from the region.

Svitch CSR 762: Specifications

The CSR 762 e-bike is available in three colour options and gets an LED DRL up front. Power comes from a 3 kW (4 bhp) PMS electric motor that develops a peak power of 10 kW (13.4 bhp) at 3,800 rpm. Peak torque stands at 165 Nm and drops to 55 Nm and gets a top speed of 120 kmph. The CSR 762 packs two 3.6 kWh lithium-ion swappable battery packs with a range of 190 km (claimed) on a single charge. The range has gone up by 30 km since the production version was announced in October last year. Svitch says the e-bike does not require liquid cooling and uses air cooling technology for the motor and other critical components.

Speaking about the new CSR 762, Rajkumar Patel - MD and Founder - Svitch Group, said, "Proud to unveil CSR 762 - an electric bike that's more than a ride. It's a symphony of speed and creativity, fueled by passion and a commitment to excellence. Svitch Group's philosophy behind the CSR762 electric bike is rooted in innovation, sustainability, and a passion for biking. The brand is committed to making electric biking accessible and affordable, enabling community engagement, and elevating the riding experience with cutting-edge technology. With a forward-thinking vision and a focus on excellence, Svitch Group aims to redefine urban mobility and set new standards in the electric bike industry."

Svitch CSR 762: Dealerships

Svitch says it has begun the expression of interest (EOI) campaign and aims to select high-interest cities to open dealerships to improve accessibility to prospective customers. The company had previously announced plans to open outlets in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore, initially. With the pre-booking window open, the company will take a call on the dealership locations once it receives about one lakh EOIs before March 31, 2024.

