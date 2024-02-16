HT Auto
Sony, Honda partnership plans to storm markets with 3 EVs, including an SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
16 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM
Afeela
File photo: An Afeela electric sedan by Sony Honda Mobility Inc., a joint venture between Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Company to produce battery electric vehicles, is shown during CES 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 10, 2024. (Getty Images via AFP)
Afeela
File photo: An Afeela electric sedan by Sony Honda Mobility Inc., a joint venture between Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Company to produce battery electric vehicles, is shown during CES 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 10, 2024.

Sony Honda Mobility, a joint venture between Sony and Honda for developing electric vehicles or EVs, is planning to play the mobility game with a lot of aggression and has plans of rolling out as many as three battery-powered models in the next few years. Of these, the Afeela EV has already been showcased and is coming in by 2025.

The Afeela is an electric sedan and has managed to garner quite a lot of attention since it was first showcased late 2022. Although the final production version of the model has not yet been unveiled, the model does promise a whole lot of features while also claiming to have impressive drive-related specifications - 45 sensors that include Lidar, front and rear electric motors, 91.0-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, etc - that can challenge the existing power players in the EV segment. But the Afeela sedan isn't the only area of focus for Sony Honda Mobility.

The joint venture has now revealed that there will be an all-electric compact vehicle that is being worked on and that it will come in either by 2028 or later. This model will be the most affordable from the group. Then there is some degree of attention on an all-electric SUV model as well and will look to build on the growing preference for the body type among vehicle buyers at large. All of these three models will share the same platform.

Honda has often been criticised for being late to capitalise on the EV rush, much like fellow Japanese auto giant Toyota. The Honda e, a small electric car, was introduced in Japan in 2020 and has now also made its way to select European markets. But other options are quite limited, at leas as far as fully-electric models are concerned. The company, however, wants to switch gears and last month, introduced a new global EV series called Honda Zero.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: Sony Honda Sony Honda Mobility Afeela EV Electric car electric vehicle BYD Tesla

