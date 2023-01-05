Sony-Honda EV brand Afeela to roll out cars from 2026

The auto-tech joint venture (JV) company made the announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas
The name 'Afeela' has 'feel' in it, which is something at the center of the mobility experience
Afeela's interior is based on a gentle rounded tone, wrapping the occupants in a soft cocoon
With Afeela, the JV aims to develop Level 3 automated drive under limited conditions
The company will start accepting pre-bookings for its electric cars in the first half of 2025
The first deliveries will be made in 2026 in the North American market
The JV also unveiled a prototype as a new type of mobility, at CES 2023
The prototype appears very identical to the previously showcased Vision-S prototype
The prototype comes equipped with a total of 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle