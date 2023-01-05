Sony-Honda EV brand Afeela to roll out cars from 2026

Published Jan 05, 2023

The auto-tech joint venture (JV) company made the announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas

The name 'Afeela' has 'feel' in it, which is something at the center of the mobility experience

Afeela's interior is based on a gentle rounded tone, wrapping the occupants in a soft cocoon

With Afeela, the JV aims to develop Level 3 automated drive under limited conditions

The company  will start accepting pre-bookings for its electric cars in the first half of 2025

The first deliveries will be made in 2026 in the North American market

The JV also unveiled a prototype as a new type of mobility, at CES 2023 

The prototype appears very identical to the previously showcased Vision-S prototype

The prototype comes equipped with a total of 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle
In-car cameras and Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors detect the driver and car’s situation
