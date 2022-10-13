First-ever Sony car, a premium EV, is coming sooner than you previously thought

The upcoming Sony-Honda EV has not yet been named but it is promising to offer premium features to take on a slew of rivals.

The battle for a sizeable say in the world of electric mobility is all set to get a new player with a joint venture between Sony Group Corp and Honda Motor looking at rolling out its first batch of its first-ever electric vehicles (EVs) by 2026. According to a Reuters' report, the EVs from Sony Honda Mobility will be offered to potential customers in the US and Europe through an online sales model.

Sony and Honda had paired up to form Sony Honda Mobility back in June of this year and have since been working in top gear to develop mobility options for individual customers. While Sony has been a dominant force for decades in the consumer electronics' arena, Honda has the expertise in mobility and it is a combination of these strengths that is expected to benefit the new lineup of EVs from the joint venture. “We plan to fully leverage the technological assets the two companies possess in different fields, such as Sony's sensing technology and Honda's original mobility development capabilities, to realize mobility and services that inspire and excite our customers," Yasuhide Mizuno, Representative Director, Chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (Planned) and Senior Managing Officer of Honda Motor Co., Ltd, had previously said.

The upcoming EVs from Sony Honda Mobility will be offered in the premium EV segment which means that while these may not be exactly affordable for mass-market consumption, there is a chance that the products could undercut those from luxury car brands. Sony has been tasked to provide the software system inside the EVs and will be responsible for cloud-based services and in-cabin entertainment options. Additionally, it would also provide a number of sensors for Level 3 autonomous drive capabilities.

As for Honda, the auto major will have the final say on which platform to use for the EVs while also manufacturing these. The company is looking at catching up with its rivals in the EV space and is banking on the partnership with Sony to add wind to its sails and sales.

