HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Simple Energy Claims Its Battery Management System Returns 95% Efficiency

Simple Energy claims its Battery Management System returns 95% efficiency

Simple Energy claims that its One electric scooter is capable of achieving a full-charge range of over 200 km in Eco mode thanks to its BMS (Battery Management System).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2022, 12:27 PM
Simple Energy One electric scooter was launched last year.
Simple Energy One electric scooter was launched last year.
Simple Energy One electric scooter was launched last year.
Simple Energy One electric scooter was launched last year.

Simple Energy on Wednesday shared that its proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) enables the electric powertrain to achieve a staggering 95% efficiency, which is the highest in the industry. The system has debuted in the company's flagship ‘One’ electric scooter.

The EV maker says that with a 72 Nm motor and 4.8 kWh battery, its One electric scooter is capable of achieving a full-charge range of over 200 km in Eco mode thanks to its BMS (Battery Management System).

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Simple One gets motor upgrade for better performance, efficiency)

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said “Engineering and incremental innovation are the pillars of everything we do at Simple Energy. Developing a BMS from scratch was one of the best decisions we made, enabling us to have an unparalleled degree of vertical integration on the ONE — allowing us to eke out more range and performance than any other EV in the market. This move will also make developing future products by Simple easier."

Simple Energy says that its one-of-a-kind battery management system is quite compact for a 10 kW solution. Thanks to this, the scooter leaves spaces for other applications and components such as a larger battery. The company adds that its system is ‘extremely accurate’ and is capable of detecting changes as minuscule as 0.6 mV, which makes the calculations such as remaining battery and range estimations more precise and the entire system is designed to support the ISO 26262 safety system.

The company announced the launch of the Simple One electric scooter starting at 1,09,999 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant and 1,44,999 (ex-showroom) for the long-range configuration. The deliveries are set to begin later this year in June.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 12:13 PM IST
TAGS: Simple Energy electric scooter One electric scooter One EV Simple One EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city