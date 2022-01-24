Copyright © HT Media Limited
ReadyAssist to launch phygital EV store in ten cities

Grid will extend roadside emergency assistance to the EV owners along with strengthening EV charging and swapping infrastructure.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 02:36 PM
Grid will have an in-house quick-service kiosk, battery swap facilities, EV charging infrastructure for both electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Autotech startup ReadyAssist plans to launch a new vertical dedicated to electric vehicle servicing, battery swapping and EV charging. Christened as Grid, the new vertical will launch phygital stores in 200 prime locations across the top ten cities in India, claims the company in a release.

The company claims that Grid will have an in-house quick-service kiosk, battery swap facilities, EV charging infrastructure for both electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers. It further says that these physical outlets augmented by digital capabilities will also act as a customer experience centre for the brands.

To set up the Grid network, the startup plans to invest $8 million over a year. As the startup further claims, this would enhance the EV infrastructure development in India. The Grid network of stores will employ the startups existing workforce of mechanics who will be upskilled to provide roadside assistance to the EV owners.

This new service is claimed to extend roadside emergency assistance to the EV segment along with strengthening EV charging and swapping infrastructure too. The startup claims that it will be achieved on the back of robust business process, deep tech and optimisation of ground operations.

Speaking about it, the founder and CEO of ReadyAssist Vimal Singh said that India is currently the home to more than one million electric vehicles. “We are in the early stage of adoption and transition from fuel vehicles. Today, the biggest consumer barrier when it comes to opting for an EV is range anxiety and vehicle performance. OEMs are already very committed towards building better EVs every day by heavily investing on the R&D front," Singh further added.

Indian auto industry is currently the fifth largest in the world and is expected to become the third-largest by 2030. The country is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36 per cent by 2026.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 02:36 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles ev electric mobility electric cars electric two-wheelers
