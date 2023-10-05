Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter with 201 km range, reverse mode

Pure EV on Thursday announced the launch of the ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at ₹114,999 (ex-showroom). The EV startup has also stated that bookings for the retro-themed electric scooter have been open across the country, with deliveries slated to commence during the upcoming festive season. With the launch of the ePluto 7G Max electric scooter, Pure EV aims to increase its sales numbers during the upcoming festive season.

The all-new ewPluto 7G Max electric scooter comes promising an impressive 201 km range on a single charge. Also, the EV comes with a host of advanced features such as hill-start assist, downhill assist, coasting regen, reverse mode, smart AI for battery longevity etc. The retro-themed electric scooter is available in four different colour options: Matte Black, Red, Grey and White.

Watch: India's EV Infrastructure Explained | All Things EV | HT Auto

Powering the all-new electric scooter is a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is mated to an electric motor capable of churning out 3.21 bhp peak power. The AIS-156 certified battery pack claims to come with a smart battery management system powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The scooter gets three different riding modes. Pure EV has said that the scooter comes with a standard battery warranty of 60,000 kilometres and an extended warranty of 70,000 kilometres too is on offer.

Speaking about the design of the ePluto 7G Max, the scooter dons an old-school design blended with modern elements like LED lights, a fully digital instrument cluster etc. The scooter is equipped with smart regenerative technology, claims the manufacturer. It gets reverse mode assist and parking assist features enhancing the convenience of the rider. With the Auto Push function, the EV can move ahead at a steady speed of five kilometres per hour, which means the rider won't have to push it manually.

Speaking on the launch of the ePluto 7G MAX, Rohit Vadera, co-founder and CEO of Pure EV, said that the upgraded version of the brand's highest-selling 7G model is targeted towards consumers who ride around 100 km per day. “This upgraded version of our highest-selling 7G model is the result of our relentless pursuit of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. The model is targeted towards consumers driving around 100 km per day and do not want to go through the hassle of frequent charging," he added.

