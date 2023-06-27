Production-spec Curvv SUV to be called Tata Frest? Nameplate trademarked in India

Tata Motors has trademarked the ‘Frest’ nameplate in India and the same was recently accepted by the government, a year after it was first submitted. Details suggest that the Tata Frest name will be utilised for “land vehicles and parts thereof" indicating that an upcoming passenger vehicle could use the new nameplate. While details are scarce, it’s quite possible that either of the production-spec SUVs based on the Curvv concept could use this name.

Tata Motors has already announced that the Curvv concept will spawn an electric and an ICE version in the coming years. The Curvv-based EV is scheduled to arrive sometime next year, while the ICE version with newly-developed petrol engines will arrive by 2025. The coupe-SUV will be a new body style in the compact SUV segment and should give the Indian automaker an edge, especially given how crowded this space is.

The Curvv concept will spawn an EV first that will arrive in 2024 and based on Tata Motors' Gen2 platform with over 500 km of range

A quick Google search reveals that Frest can have multiple meanings including the word “fresh" or “fresh-looking" for more context. From what we gather, the Curvv concept was nearly production-ready and most of the design details showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo would make it to production. This would certainly make the production-spec version, the freshest-looking SUV on sale, not only in Tata Motors’ stable but in the compact SUV segment as well.

The production-spec Tata Curvv is also expected to get flush-fitting door handles, pronounced wheel arches, and a sloping roofline, while a two-spoke steering wheel, digital instrument console and larger infotainment screen are also likely. Going by the latest speculations, Tata’s upcoming offerings could get a digitised panel for the automatic climate control, which could make it to the Curvv models as well.

It’s unclear if the Tata Frest name will make it to the electric or petrol-powered model. The former will be based on the automaker’s Gen2 powertrain and will pack up to 500 km on a single charge. The ICE Curvv models are expected to come with the new 1.2-litre or 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine options, also showcased at the expo. A CNG variant could also be likely given the growing popularity of the alternative fuel option.

Do note that carmakers tend to trademark multiple nameplates before finalising on the one that will make it to the car's boot. We expect more details to unfold in the months to come regarding the Frest.

