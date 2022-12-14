President Murmu launches EV-Yatra mobile app to find public charging stations

President Droupadi Murmu launched the EV-Yatra Portal mobile application on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day in Delhi. The new mobile app has been developed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and will facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public charger for electric vehicle users.

The EV-Yatra app allows charge point operators (CPOs) to register on the platform and log details on the National Online Database. This will essentially help electric vehicle users to find public EV charging stations in their vicinity easily. The app will be able to offer details such as the types of chargers installed at the station, availability of charging slots, tariff to charge the EV, service and more.

Users can also pre-book a charging slot using the EV-Yatra app. It is available on Google PlayStore and Apple Store for download and is compatible with most smartphones. The app is currently available in English and Hindi languages.

The EV-Yatra app will be able to direct users to the nearest public charging station and also show tariff, availability and more

The government has been rapidly pushing for EV adoption and a strong public charging infrastructure will only enable that growth going forward. In a recent statement, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said that there are about 5,151 operational public charging stations for EVs in the country. In contrast, there are about 18 lakh registered electric vehicles plying on the road. There are about 698 charging stations in Karnataka with around 660 charging stations in Maharashtra and 539 EV charging stations in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra are some of the biggest markets for EVs in India.

Apart from building the EV charging network, the central government has also introduced production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for manufacturing EVs, components as well as battery cells. It has also been updated safety norms in accordance with global standards in a bid to promote higher adoption of EVs in the country.

