How much will it cost to establish robust EV charging infra in India?

EVs are gaining mass acceptance, gradually, in the country
But with more and more EVs on the road, what will it take to establish a capable supporting infrastructure
Range anxiety is expected to remain a concern for EV owners
Charging EVs anywhere apart from home and office spaces is a crucial consideration
Credit ratings agency India Rating & Research says country needs to invest up to ₹1.05 lakh on charging stations by 2032
Ind-Ra also notes EV charging stations will have a bearing on penetration of EVs in India
It further predicts EV penetration for overall auto industry will be 40% by FY32
Is India ready to commit big time to not just EVs but charging stations?