How much will it cost to establish robust EV charging infra in India?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 11, 2022

EVs are gaining mass acceptance, gradually, in the country 

But with more and more EVs on the road, what will it take to establish a capable supporting infrastructure

Range anxiety is expected to remain a concern for EV owners

Charging EVs anywhere apart from home and office spaces is a crucial consideration

Credit ratings agency India Rating & Research says country needs to invest up to 1.05 lakh on charging stations by 2032

Ind-Ra also notes EV charging stations will have a bearing on penetration of EVs in India

It further predicts EV penetration for overall auto industry will be 40% by FY32

Is India ready to commit big time to not just EVs but charging stations?
